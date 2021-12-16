DX (Group) (LON:DX) Receives Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of DX stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Wednesday. DX has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £146.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.29.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($126,026.40).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

