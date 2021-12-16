DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

