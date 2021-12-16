Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,306,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

