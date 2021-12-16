Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

MOAT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $76.41. 19,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

