Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.70. 27,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

