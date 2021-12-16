Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.61. 48,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a 200 day moving average of $229.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.