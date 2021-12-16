Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 20,004 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.54. 14,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

