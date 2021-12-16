Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday.

DX opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $613.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

