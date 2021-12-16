e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, e-Money has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $272,761.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

