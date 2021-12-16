eBoost Tops One Day Volume of $12.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $12.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00314686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

