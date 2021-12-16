Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the November 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

