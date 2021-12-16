eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of eGain by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

