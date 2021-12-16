Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Up 240.0% in November

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Elementis stock remained flat at $$1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Elementis has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

