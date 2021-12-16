Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 37.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $4,750,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,768,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $276.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

