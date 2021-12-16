Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.