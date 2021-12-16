Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.16. 10,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,825. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

