Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 172,950 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 128.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of BW opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.