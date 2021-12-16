Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

CTLT stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

