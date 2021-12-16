Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of H opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

