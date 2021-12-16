Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 268 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

