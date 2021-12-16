Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 839 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,084.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $106.73 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,107 shares of company stock worth $25,286,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

