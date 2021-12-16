Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock worth $8,627,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

