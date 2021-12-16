Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

