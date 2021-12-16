Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Separately, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $439,000.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GREE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.