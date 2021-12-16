ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2724 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

ENGGY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.