ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2724 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

