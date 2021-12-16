Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

