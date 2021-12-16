Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,291 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ECPG stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

