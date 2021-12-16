ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,411. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

