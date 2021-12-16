Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $65,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

