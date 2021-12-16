Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

