Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 131,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.