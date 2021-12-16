Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

