Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

