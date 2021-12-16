Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the November 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

ENRFF remained flat at $$5.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

