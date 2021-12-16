Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01 and traded as low as C$9.08. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 967,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 29.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.75 million. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at C$1,366,774.99.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

