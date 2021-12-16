Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

NETI stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90. Eneti has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eneti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

