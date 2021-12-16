Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

