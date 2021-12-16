Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.14

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$49.14 and last traded at C$49.06, with a volume of 38627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.