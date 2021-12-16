Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $2.50 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005163 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $263.70 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00211849 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,268,984 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.