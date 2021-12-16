EnterCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $112,819.05 and approximately $20.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 103.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00207211 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

