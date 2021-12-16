Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$68.80 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$47.69 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.24.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 8.8934696 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

