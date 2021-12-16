Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadian Timber Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ADN opened at C$18.31 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$21.57. The stock has a market cap of C$305.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

