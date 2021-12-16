Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eni S.p.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

E opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. ENI has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

