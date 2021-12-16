Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 712,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,059. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

