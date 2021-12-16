Ernest Nicolas Sells 69 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.34, for a total value of $23,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98.

ROK stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.87. 536,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

