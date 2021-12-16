Esken (LON:ESKN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Esken stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £143.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Esken has a 52-week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.17.

In other Esken news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £21,428.52 ($28,318.38).

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

