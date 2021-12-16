Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $370.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $320.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.06.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $352.23 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $226.79 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day moving average of $326.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

