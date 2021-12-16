Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

