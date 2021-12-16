Eukles Asset Management Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

